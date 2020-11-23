As much as we’re all looking forward to getting out and exploring Melbourne as well as regional Victoria again, let’s face it, it’ll be a lot of fun to hop on a plane and venture to another city again – especially if you’ve got family and friends to see!

If you’re craving the experience of a hotel check-in but are a little tight on the budget, you’ll want to block out your calendar at 5PM on Monday November 23.

The Star Sydney will be slinging $1 hotel stay exclusively for Victorians to celebrate the border reopening. Yep, you’ll be able to enjoy a Superior King Room at this very flashy hotel that includes a spa and award-winning restaurants.

The offer is only available to the first 100 callers that book from 5PM on Monday November 23 so you are going to have to be very quick if you want to snap up one of these!

Oh, and they aren’t even revealing the phone number until the clock strikes 5 either – cheeky buggers. You’ll have to keep your eye on www.star.com.au/sydney/borderbuster

Good luck and happy travels!

