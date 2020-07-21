Regional Victorians have been left angry after a person allegedly breached Melbourne’s lockdown and tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Orbost Club Hotel, in East Gippsland has been forced to shut it’s doors after the person attended a number of venues in the region.

The traveller also visited an Aldi supermarket, a number of pubs and a bait and tackle site.

A number of those venues, alongside the Orbost Club Hotel and the Orbost Bakery, have closed down over virus fears.

“As a consequence, some of my patrons have been potentially exposed thus so have I and potentially other staff,” the Orbost Club Hotel’s owner wrote on Facebook.

“So – out of an abundance of precaution, the pub will be shut for the next five days or so whilst our staff get tested and await results.’’

The owner went on to slam the traveller, saying they are “silly, selfish so and so”

