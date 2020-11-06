Premier Daniel Andrews has revealed on Friday morning that Victoria will officially join the Trans-Tasman bubble from Monday, November 9.

Direct Flights from New Zealand will arrive at Melbourne’s Tullamarine airport from the beginning of next week.

“Now’s the time, because cases are so low and we’re opening up, we can have flights directly into our city and our state,” Andrews said.

Kiwis who are not travelling from a hotspot area are not required to quarantine for 14-days under the bubble arrangement on their arrival to Australia. At this stage, Australians are not able to travel to New Zealand unrestricted and it will be up to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to make that call.

The news comes after the state records a seventh day of zero cases and zero deaths related to coronavirus.