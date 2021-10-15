Fully vaccinated people in New South Wales red zones will soon be able to enter Victoria without having to quarantine for 14 days, including people who aren’t Victorian residents.

The major change will come into effect at 11:59PM on October 19 and will see those that have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine and holders of medical exemptions only require to be tested and receive a negative result. This needs to be taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry.

Upon entry, they must be tested again within 72 hours and stay isolated until they receive a negative result.

People who wish to enter from red zones who aren’t fully vaccinated need to be tested prior to entry and receive a negative result, and then quarantine for 14 days after they arrive in Victoria.

Fully vaccinated people travelling from orange zones will also no longer be required to be tested and isolate until they receive their negative result, however they will need a valid permit. Conditions have not changed for those who are unvaccinated.

It comes as New South Wales plans to open up to the world on November 1 by announcing they will scrap quarantine for fully vaccinated overseas travellers.

