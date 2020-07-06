Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that the Victorian-New South Wales border will close due to the rise in coronavirus cases in Victoria.

127 cases were recorded overnight, including 34 from known outbreaks and 40 from routine testings. It is the highest daily total in Victoria recorded.

None of the new cases recorded are overseas travellers.

It will be the first time the border has been closed in 100 years and was reportedly decided in an early morning call between Andrews, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“I apologise for any inconvenience that will cause people who have unavoidable travel to New South Wales,” Andrews said in a Monday morning press conference.

“We have, all of us, agreed that the best thing to do is to close the border.”

Those who are required to cross the border will require a permit.

Andrews also added that 16 of the cases recorded overnight were recorded from the public housing towers in North Melbourne and Kensington, which were placed into hard lockdown.

Andrews addressed the care the residents were receiving during this time.

“In more detail, Foodbank have provided 1000 hampers containing essential food staples like cereal, long life milk, sugar, pasta, canned vegetables,” Andrews said.

“Every single household this morning, just by way of example, received a bread and milk delivery at their door.”

