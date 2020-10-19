The Victorian State Government is considering introducing electronic measuring devices for returned travellers when the state opens up.

The Age is reporting the measures will be implemented to ensure travellers can be tracked and seen to be isolated at home.

Similar measures have been used in Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea, where an attempt to remove the divide or leave home causes authorities to be alerted.

A senior Health Department source told the newspaper that the Justice Department and the Health Department – as well as Premier Dan Andrews – were all involved in the top-tier discussions.

The new system will not replace hotel quarantine and will dependant on “any findings and recommendations from the hotel quarantine inquiry”.