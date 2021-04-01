Victoria has declared that Greater Brisbane will move from a ‘red zone’ to an ‘orange zone’ in the travel permit system from 6pm tonight to reflect the lifting of the lockdown restrictions in Queensland.

Byron Shire in New South Wales and the Gladstone Region in Queensland will remain as orange zones.

The Department of Health has confirmed that people in Victoria who have been required to quarantine for 14 days under red zone permit conditions will be able to end their isolation at 6pm if their coronavirus test returns a negative result since their arrival in the state.

However, primary close contacts linked to exposure sites in Queensland and New South Wales must continue to isolate for the entire 14-day period.

People who are travelling from an orange zone must get a coronavirus test within 72 hours of their arrival into Victoria and must isolate until they receive a negative result.

Queensland recorded one new locally acquired case of coronavirus overnight, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk happy to confirm that “Easter is good to go.”