V/Line will be forced to cut back on services during the Christmas period after staff knocked back a pay rise deal, which will see electricians and mechanical fitters put the tools down from the middle of next week.

The 39 eligible staff employed at Bombardier Australia’s West Melbourne depot were offered a pay rise of 3 per cent a year for the next four years and a cut in their full-time working week from 38 to 36 hours.

Currently earning between $150,000 to $160,000 a year, they reportedly voted overwhelmingly in favour of the industrial action.

The work ban applies to air conditioning systems, generators, toilers, exit doors and electrical systems.

On Wednesday, staff will hold a ‘stop work’ meeting, as well as being able to place indefinite banks on “preventative, corrective or scheduled maintenance” on V/Line’s rolling stock.

It has also been reported that the Electrical Trades Union and the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union also wants a veto over rostering.

