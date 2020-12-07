The two German-Australian travellers who are believed to have mistakenly skipped quarantine upon their arrival in Australia have now returned a second negative test for COVID-19.

The 53-year-old woman and her 15-year-old son arrived in Sydney on Saturday where they were due to complete a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

However, the pair then flew on to Melbourne via Virgin flight VA838 due to what is believed to have been a misunderstanding between the travellers and a police officer at Sydney Airport.

The oversight led to more than 170 close contacts being told to self-isolate, including KIIS 101.1’s ‘Jase’ from Jase & PJ who was on board the flight from Sydney.

A second negative test result from the travellers now means that those who had been in self-quarantine are now free to leave.

Victoria’s DHHS said that the travellers are not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, but will still have to complete their mandatory quarantine.

“They will remain in mandatory quarantine for 14 days and will be tested again on day 11 of their quarantine,” the DHHS said in a statement.

NSW Police yesterday apologised for the mistake, and promised to review and strengthen its practices at Sydney Airport.

News of the oversight came on the weekend before Victoria reopened its controversial hotel quarantine program, with the first international travellers landing in Melbourne on Monday after several months.