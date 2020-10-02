Australia and New Zealand have officially finalised the Trans-Tasman bubble.

The first stage, announced on Friday afternoon by Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, will allow New Zealanders from coronavirus-free areas to enter New South Wales and the Northern Territory without having to quarantine.

The bubble will begin from Friday, October 16 and the plan will be carried out in a staged approach.

“This will allow New Zealanders and other residents in New Zealand who have not been in an area designated as a COVID-19 hot spot in New Zealand in the preceding 14 days to travel quarantine free to Australia,” McCormack said.

“Any state or territory that imposes travel restrictions consistent with the Commonwealth-based definition hot spot will be able to participate and that is an important note.”

McCormack said it will be up to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern when Australia will be able to enter New Zealand as part of the bubble agreement.

Advertisement