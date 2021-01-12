Victorians that have been stuck on the wrong side of the border are on their way home after the launch of the new “traffic light” permit system.

Every traveller who wishes to enter the state now requires a permit, regardless of whether they are arriving from a red, orange or green zone. More than 54,000 permits have been issued as of Tuesday afternoon.

Demand had been so high on launch, a permit was issued every 3.4 seconds within the first hour.

Regional New South Wales is currently an orange zone and requires travellers to isolate and be tested until they receive a negative result. Greater Sydney and Brisbane are currently red zones and travellers from those areas are not permitted to enter Victoria.

Anyone who attempts to enter Victoria without a permit faces a fine of $4,957.