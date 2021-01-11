Victoria’s new ‘traffic light’ system for people travelling across Australia has been officially launched, with all travellers now requiring a permit to enter Victoria.

However, the website through which people apply for permits to enter the state was not online when the system was brought in.

The new border rules came into effect at 6pm last night, however, the Services Victoria website was not online until almost 9pm.

The DHHS apologised for the delay, taking to Twitter to write: “Service Vic and DHHS are very sorry for the delay and any inconvenience.”

Under the new system, parts of the country will be classified under red, orange or green zones depending on the amount of coronavirus transmission risk that they pose.

The Greater Sydney region and the Greater Brisbane region are the only two areas classified as ‘red zones’ under the new system.

Travel into Victoria from red zones is currently banned, except for permitted workers, those who have been granted an exemption and people who are excepted from applying for a permit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regional New South Wales has been classified as an ‘orange zone’, meaning that travellers must apply for a permit to enter Victoria then take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving in Victoria.

They will then need to isolate until they receive a negative test result.

The rest of Australia is currently classified as a ‘green zone’, however, anybody travelling from a green zone will still require a permit to enter the state.

People looking to enter Victoria can apply for permits via the Victoria Government website.