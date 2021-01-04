Victorians remain stranded north of the border in New South Wales as state authorities struggle to keep up with the volume of applications for people wishing to return home.

As many as 2000 applications to return home remain unprocessed, only 293 have so far been accepted to cross the border, according to the Herald Sun.

Cross-border entry from NSW into Victoria is now effectively closed, however, people may apply for entry under a small number of specified exemptions.

The long processing delays mean that some Victorians trying to return home are still waiting on authorities to approve applications that were lodged before Christmas.

According to the Herald Sun of the 293 applications that have been approved, 139 were approved by Victorian authorities while 153 did not require approval because they either had existing permits or were considered essential workers.

Yesterday, acting Premier Jacinta Allan said that extra resources were being devoted to getting through the backlog of applications but that we should still expect processing delays.

“You can understand that the detail has to be examined about what’s on the application,” Ms Allan said.

“Each case is being case managed with individual attention, that takes a bit of time to work through.”