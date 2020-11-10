Queensland is the latest state to signal that it could be opening its border to Victorians before Christmas.

Health officials from the Sunshine State have indicated that they will be reconsidering their state’s border closures when they meet again at the end of the month.

On Tuesday, Victoria reported its eleventh straight day of zero new, confirmed cases of the deadly virus, however, it is the number of so-called “mystery” cases that health officials will look at when considering reopening the borders.

On that metric, Victoria is in a strong position having recorded just the one mystery case since November 7.

New South Wales currently has 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, having reported a new mystery case last week.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has previously said that she would want to see 28 consecutive days without a new mystery cases before opening the borders.

Under current rules, anyone entering Queensland from Victoria must isolate for 14 days upon entry

