We’ve always dreamed of receiving out letter and attending Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft and Wizardry. But while we’re still eagerly waiting for this to happen, we think we’ve found the next best thing.

You can actually stay in an Airbnb that is completely dedicated to Harry Potter, with every single room taking on a different aspect of the film franchise.

It’s called Wizard’s Way villa and it has eight different rooms dedicated to things like the Quidditch pitch, the flying car and whomping willow, the dark forest and more!

Now we might as well give you the bed news now… It’s located over in Florida and is actually quite close to Universal Orlando where they have The Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction.

Which basically means that for us Aussie HP fans, we won’t be able to visit anytime soon because of the whole international travel ban. That is unless you can actually apparate or you have any floor powder on you… Which if that’s the case, please share!

A lot of the themed rooms, like Dumbledore’s Office, the Hogwarts Express and the Slytherin Dorm Room are all bedrooms, but the Quidditch Pitch is actually a full on games room, while the Forbidden Forest is a theatre room! (Perfect for binging all the Harry Potter movies.

The owners have even gone the extra mile but hiding various easter eggs from the story, including horcruxes, around the property! And Merlin’s beard we need to visit!

While we know you’ll be feeling pretty devastated that you can’t visit right now, you can check out the listing and daydream over all the pics here!