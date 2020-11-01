Victorians have been given even more to look forward to this side of Christmas, following days of low virus case numbers and eased restrictions.

Interstate travel has been put back on the cards, as long as the nation remains “on track” in its fight against the coronavirus.

Federal health minister Greg Hunt has given a strong indication about when Victorians are most likely to be allowed to travel again.

Hunt said that the nation’s low numbers are putting the state in good stead for domestic travel before the end of the year.

“We’re on track to the prime minister’s goal of a country which is internally open before Christmas,” the minister said on Sunday.

However, he went on to say that despite the federal government’s best wishes for reopened domestic borders, it will ultimately be up to the other Australian states if they allow Victorians to enter.

Most Australian states have now indicated that they would be easing their border restrictions before Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Western Australia has not committed to opening up its borders by Christmas, with some restrictions on travel eased last week.

Hunt said that other states will need to be confident in Victoria’s contact tracing before throwing open their doors.

The minister’s prediction comes following the first day since June 9 that the nation recorded no new coronavirus cases acquired by community transmission.