According to The Daily Telegraph, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejik­lian is considering lifting border restrictions to Victoria on November 23 – four weeks after the end of Melbourne’s lockdown

It comes after Victoria records a fifth ‘double donut’ day, with zero cases and zero deaths overnight.

On Monday, Ms Berejik­lian had said reassured the public that borders would be open in “weeks, not months.”

“I want to give the signal to the people of NSW that we’re talking weeks, not months, in terms of when the Victorian border may come down, but that again is based on health advice,” Ms Berejik­lian said.

“Now that Victoria is down to zero, or a handful of community transmissions a day, that gives us cause to reflect on when that two-week period starts for us.”