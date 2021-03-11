After the incredible success of the regional Victoria travel voucher scheme, 40,000 $200 vouchers will be released to the public on Friday morning for use in Greater Melbourne.

As part of the $10 million “circuit breaker support package”, the program is hoping to give the city a boost in tourism after the pandemic has left hospitality and retail businesses struggling.

The vouchers can be used in 26 council areas and the lucky Victorians who manage to score one will need to spend $400 or more on paid accommodation, attractions or experiences to make their claim.

The paid accommodation must be a minimum of two nights during an eight-week period between March 19 and May 16, regardless of whether the holder is a Melbourne resident or from out of town.

State Tourism, Sport and Major Events Minister Martin Pakula said, “It will mean even more people have the chance to experience the best of Melbourne.”

“Whether it’s a staycation or a visit from regional Victoria, there’s never been a better time to lose yourself in marvellous Melbourne.”

Want to get your hands on one? The vouchers are available from 10am on Friday 12 March at vic.gov.au/melbourne-travel-voucher-scheme.

If you still haven’t had any luck with a regional Victoria travel voucher, another 50,000 will become available for round three on Tuesday March 30.

May the odds be ever in your favour.