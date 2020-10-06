We’ve all been there… you’ve packed all your necessities (and then some) for a holiday only to be hit with the reality of baggage limits at the check-in counter.

A sneaky traveller has found a clever hack to take some ‘weight’ off and luckily for the rest of the world, someone managed to get a shot of it.

In the photo, the man can be seen lifting his suitcase with his foot which lightens the load and keeps his wallet at bay. Very sneaky. Very clever.

Depending on your personal circumstances, you may not get to try it out for a while but it is worth keeping in your back pocket for your next trip!

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1

Advertisement