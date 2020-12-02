After a hefty lockdown, we’ve all got the travel bug in our system and keeping an eye out for the hottest airfares will be the key for an escape in 2021. We definitely deserve it!

If you’ve got some family and friends in Sydney that you’re eager to see, this Aussie airline is going to make that trip a LOT easier on the wallet.

Regional Express Airline, or more commonly known as Rex, will be expanding their domestic services from March 1 next year.

It’ll include nine return services per day between Sydney and Melbourne and to celebrate, they are slinging flights for just $79!

“We will be offering premium full service with our trademark country hospitality but at fares pegged at the budget carrier level,” Rex Deputy Chairman John Sharp said.

“If all things go as planned, we hope to grow our fleet to 8-10 by the end of 2021.”

There are only 100,000 seats available under this ridiculously cheap fare, so if you want to make plans, the time is now. Make a booking at rex.com.au

