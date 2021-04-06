Can you imagine a world where you’re allowed to travel internationally to multiple countries?

Almost inconceivable, isn’t it?

With the Australia-New Zealand travel bubble officially opening up borders on both sides of the Tasman, attention has already turned to which other countries might soon welcome Aussies without the need for mandatory quarantine.

The Age reports that immigration and health authorities are already looking into whether Australia could open up its borders with Singapore within the next few months.

Singapore currently has 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19, however the island-state has been consistently recording no new cases of community transmission within its borders.

Meanwhile, there are talks that other Asian and Pacific Island countries with low COVID-19 numbers could be next to follow suit.

Fiji, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam have all been named as potential countries to enter new travel bubbles with Australia should their case numbers remain low.

The Trans-Tasman travel bubble officially opens to both Aussies and Kiwis from April 19.