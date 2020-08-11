Apparently, and look, don’t get excited because we’ve heard this before….

But a senior member of the Indonesian government apparently thinks a bubble between Bali and Australia is possible by September!

But I have a feeling our government might not be too keen on the idea, which fair enough, they’re just trying to keep us safe.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, has told the Financial Review that the Indonesian government is in talks with multiple countries.

“Right now we are engaged in discussions with Australia, with China, South Korea and Japan so far, and Abu Dhabi as well”, Pandjaitan said and he also noted that Australian’s “especially love Bali.”

He’s not wrong! We make up the majority of tourism there.

But while Bali is making plans to re-open, travel is entirely dependant on what Australia does.

Sco Mo has already addressed the media being very realistic about the situation “If circumstances change and certainly if they change in the way we hoped they would, well, I would welcome it if by Christmas, if it were possible….But I think it’s unlikely that we’ll be able to move back to a restriction-free society.”