The government has invested a HUGE amount of money ($1.2b) to inject some life into Australia’s tourism where we’ll see domestic flights drop by 50% from April 1st.

Subsidised by the Federal Government until July 31st, this initiative is going to see HUGE demand for cheap tickets because… well DUH, we all want to travel.

The 13 locations that flights will be discounted to include the Gold Coast, Cairns, The Whitsundays, Mackay Region, the Sunshine Coast, Lasseter and Alice Springs, Launceston, Devonport and Burnie, Broome, Avalon, Merimbula and Kangaroo Island!

These areas were specifically chosen because their local economy relies on tourism based on people flying in, but more locations are expected to be added as time goes on.

From April 1st, any one of us can head to Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin websites and will see the fares front and centre!

The government has promised no limit on the number of reduced tickets!! So BOOK BOOK BOOK!