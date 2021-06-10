Prime MInister Scott Morrison has confirmed that Singapore will be the next country to join Australia’s international travel bubble.

On his way to the G-7 Summit in the UK, the PM made a quick overnight stopover in Singapore, making him the first foreign leader to do so since the pandemic began.

During a press conference, Mr Morrison confirmed that he wants the country to be next on the list for a New Zealand-like travel bubble.

However, both leaders admitted that the bubble might be some time away, with Singapore’s PM hinting at what we might have to contend with once we’re hopping on that flight to Asia again.

Digital health and vaccination certificates were flagged as the key element to ensuring COVID-Safe travel between the two nations.

Australia already has an international travel bubble with one other country, with quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand being allowed since April.

However, the bubble has not been without its hurdles, with New Zealand reacting to the latest COVID outbreaks in Melbourne by once again closing its borders to the state.

It is hoped that the implementation of a digital health and vaccination certificate will avoid this type of sweeping border closure once the bubble is open.

How would you feel about hopping on a plane to Singapore in a pandemic?