Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has revealed that Australia could re-open its borders from January 1.

While Australians leaving will be subject to localised quarantine laws on their arrival in their destination, travellers coming to Australia look set to be given 14 days in Quarantine.

However, Frydenberg went on to say that its a ‘dynamic, changeable environment’ and would likely be changed.

He said ‘In terms of the borders the assumptions re that it very gradually starts to come back, that the quarantine is applied, that you start to very gradually perhaps bringing in some international borders.’

So, it’s still a while away yet!