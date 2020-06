A van that was being transported on a truck has almost ended up destroying a petrol station in a bizarre crash.

The truck, which was carrying multiple vans and cars pulled up at the petrol station in France on Friday night and it appears that the height of the truck was OK, the elevated van was not so safe.

Photographs from local firefighters show the van lodged in the petrol station roof.

It took firefighters a few hours to remove the van but other than some damage, nobody was injured.