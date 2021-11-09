Applications have now opened for a new series of The Amazing Race Australia – and this time, participants will need their passport.

Last year, COVID forced the season to be set entirely within Australia, but the season for 2022 will again look to global destinations.

“Be part of an incredible opportunity to travel around the world on the adventure of a lifetime with your favourite person!” the casting notice exclaims.

Applicants need to be teams of two who are fully vaccinated, aged 18+.

Filming will take place from February 2022 for 4 – 7 weeks.

The show will have strict COVID protocols in place when filming the show.

You can apply here!

