Thailand has announced it is about to open its borders to tourism but there’s a catch.

You will have to be rich.

Dr Thaweesilp Wisanuyothin, spokesperson for Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration said that after May 30, they will to open their borders to those who can afford longer and more luxurious trips.

Head of Thailand’s tourism ministry Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said they are looking to “attract a specific group of travellers to visit chosen areas”.

It’s likely those areas will be Koh Samui and Koh Phangan, over any mainland cities.

Thailand is still under nationwide curfew between 10pm and 4am and that will remain until the state of emergency ends on May 31.

The country has recorded 2954 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths.

