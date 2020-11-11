Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has said Victoria is “well on track” to being downgraded to a low-risk destination by November 27, which will then allow unrestricted travel across the border.

It is an early-mark for Victorians who would otherwise have to wait until December 1.

The welcome news comes as Victoria records a 12th consecutive day of zero cases of coronavirus.

“I think it would be fair to say that in terms of the steps that have been taken in Victoria, and, without wanting to put the mocker on them, it has worked,” Mr Gutwein said.

As of Friday, Victoria will be downgraded to at least medium-risk which will see travellers be able to quarantine at home rather than at a hotel.