Tasmania confirmed it will open its borders to Victoria on Friday, November 27.

It comes after Victoria has recorded its 27th consecutive day of no cases of coronavirus.

Travellers will no longer need to quarantine on arrival, though there will be a screening process and they will need to register their details with health authorities.

On Thursday, Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein congratulated Victorians on their efforts to suppress the virus and welcomed them back to the state.

“Victoria’s our closest neighbour and home to so many of our friends and family… it’s been very hard on many people, I understand, not being able to see them,” he said.

“Today I want to recognise the efforts of all Victorians to bring their situation with COVID-19 under control.

“It’s a truly outstanding effort.”

Advertisement

Advertisement