Victorians will once again be able to take off across the Tasman without the need to quarantine for 14 days.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health has lifted the pause on Victorians travelling to the country, opening up the bubble once again.

The Kiwi government hit pause on the trans-Tasman travel bubble with Victoria when the emergence of a new cluster sent Melbourne into a snap two-week lockdown.

The pause is set to lift from 11:59pm on Tuesday night, in time for school holidays.

Meanwhile, Tasmania has also lifted its travel restrictions for Melburnians, with most of those in quarantining to be allowed out.

Western Australia, Queensland and South Australia have not yet lifted travel restrictions on those entering their states from metropolitan Melbourne.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palasczuk signalled that the border closure is set to be reviewed this week, but has not yet committed to a reopening.

Victoria is still recording small numbers of new cases of community transmission, however, has not recorded an unlinked case in over a week.