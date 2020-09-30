Australians who are hoping to get away this summer may actually be spoilt for choice.

While New Zealand is an obvious choice for a travel bubble, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has alluded to several other countries in line to enter the bubble.

It’s likely they will include Japan, South Korea and the Pacific Islands, including Fiji.

With travel opening, returning from these countries may see Australians forced to isolate in their homes for 14 days on their way home.

“Now, I think home quarantine can play a role in the future and it’s something that is being considered by the AHPPC,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“And particularly as we sort of move beyond the phase we’re in now and we do look to see, to have others, our borders open up at some point to safe locations.

“Whether it be New Zealand or parts of the Pacific or places like South Korea or Japan or countries that have had, I think, a much, higher rate of success, then there are opportunities to look at those alternative methods.”

New Zealand is likely to be first, with a bubble likely to open in a matter of weeks, with Sydney to welcome Kiwis first.