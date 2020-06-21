The ski season will officially kick off in NSW and Victoria after weeks of delay due to the coronavirus.

But it will not be quite business as usual when the mountains open up from Monday, with social distancing rules in place and lift passes needing to be pre-purchased at some spots.

Thredbo in NSW and Mount Buller in Victoria will start operating ski lifts from Monday, while Perisher and Victoria’s Mount Hotham and Falls Creek will start turning lifts on from Wednesday.

Ski resorts will operate at a reduced capacity and group ski and snowboarding lessons are not permitted, while all accommodation and facilities at the ski fields will have screening and safeguards in place.

The late start to the ski season comes just days before school holidays in Victoria and a few weeks ahead of NSW school holidays in what will hopefully give the areas a much needed tourism boost.

According to snowwatch.com, Perisher and Thredbo will see only a small smattering of snow over the coming days, while Falls Creek, Mount Hotham and Mount Buller can expect a bit more powder than their NSW counterparts, but it is not expected to linger long.