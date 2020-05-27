Last year, a trip to Queensland was as easy as paying a couple of hundred bucks, packing your suitcase and heading to Tullamarine.

Now, the borders are shut and we don’t know when we’ll be able to soak in the rays in the sunshine state… or go into many other states and territories for that matter!

When Prime Minister Scott Morrison joined Jase & PJ on Wednesday morning, the pair took the opportunity to grill him on when travel will be open. They were particularly interested in the New Zealand ‘travel bubble’ especially because that is where PJ was born and raised!

Hear what ScoMo had to say below…

Hear the FULL CHAT with the Prime Minister below, including all the wild stuff he’s been doing in isolation…

