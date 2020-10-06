South Australia’s border travel bubble with Victoria will be extended from 40km to 70km.

SA’s Police Commissioner Grant Stevens announced the change this morning, although did not reveal when the change will come into effect.

The change follows continued pressure from communities near the Victorian border who have been arguing for a change to the rules.

Under current rules, Victorians living within 40km of the border are permitted to cross into SA, but only for an essential purpose.

However, changes to the Northern Territory’s border rules on people living in country Victoria have brought more attention on SA’s approach to Victorians.