Victoria will reopen the South Australian border from 12:01AM on Tuesday, December 1

“The border restrictions which have existed with Victoria will be completely lifted as of midnight on Monday night next week,” Mr Marshall said in Friday’s daily COVID briefing.

The Premier went on to announce the easing of a range of restrictions that had been introduced upon the emergence of the first cases in the Parafield cluster last week.

The eased restrictions included 150 people allowed at funerals and weddings and a 1 person per 4 square metre rule for indoor venues.