South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has announced that SA will soon allow those in Greater Melbourne to enter the state.

South Australia will allow arrivals from Greater Melbourne from 12:01AM on Friday. Travellers will can enter the state freely without the need to isolate or be tested for coronavirus.

It comes as Victoria records a fifth consecutive day of no new cases.

South Australians also received some welcome news in the form of eased restrictions, including the return of dancing and drinking in venues with capacity of less than 200 people.