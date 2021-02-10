Rex Airlines may be the new kid on the block when it comes to the biggest domestic travel routes in the country, but it is definitely going to heat up the competition.

To celebrate the launch of its new service between Melbourne and Sydney, Rex are now slinging fares for just $49 for the month of March!

23kg checked baggage, 7kg carry on and a light meal are all included, plus there is a full refund guarantee if there is a disruption due to COVID-19. Yep, this is a STEAL!

If you feel like taking your experience up a notch, Business Class fares are also starting at $199 too.

Rex Airlines announced they would be taking on the likes of Virgin and Qantas by starting services on major routes. The company plans to expand into 2021 and will be adding more planes to its fleet by the end of the year.

To take advantage of the offer, go to rex.com.au