With the launch of their service between Melbourne and Sydney now in motion from March 1, Rex Airlines has announced a further three major domestic routes as part of their expansion.

The popular regional carrier will soon service:

Melbourne – Gold Coast from March 29

Melbourne – Adelaide from March 31

Sydney – Gold Coast from April 1

Brisbane – Melbourne after Easter

Rex Airlines has been putting pressure on other airlines due to its low fares and in-flight service promises.

Rex sold seats for its Melbourne to Sydney service, Australia’s busiest route, for just $49. Virgin was forced to price match, meanwhile Qantas lowered its price for the route to $99.