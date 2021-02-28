With the launch of their service between Melbourne and Sydney now in motion from March 1, Rex Airlines has announced a further three major domestic routes as part of their expansion.
The popular regional carrier will soon service:
- Melbourne – Gold Coast from March 29
- Melbourne – Adelaide from March 31
- Sydney – Gold Coast from April 1
- Brisbane – Melbourne after Easter
Rex Airlines has been putting pressure on other airlines due to its low fares and in-flight service promises.
Rex sold seats for its Melbourne to Sydney service, Australia’s busiest route, for just $49. Virgin was forced to price match, meanwhile Qantas lowered its price for the route to $99.
