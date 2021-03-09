Keen travellers who were lucky enough to secure vouchers for holidays within regional Victoria will have more time to plan their trip due to the five day snap lockdown.

Acknowledging that last month’s ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown may have hindered plans for round two travel, Business Victoria sent a note to voucher holders with solutions to the problem.

“Due to the ‘circuit breaker’ restrictions that were in force from 11.59pm on Friday 12 February 2021 until 11.59pm on Wednesday 17 February 2021, your ability to utilise your travel voucher as planned may have been impacted,” the email read.

Anyone who got the bad news just as they had left home on February 12 2021, the day lockdown began, is able to claim a one night stay.

However, if they are yet to make a claim, voucher holders can also claim in the round three period which is from April 6 to May 31 2021.

If travel is taken during this period, the claim needs to be submitted by June 14 2021.

