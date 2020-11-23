With New South Wales reopening its borders to Victoria, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has flagged that it might be time to allow for unrestricted travel along the country’s east coast.

Victoria has now recorded 24 consecutive days without a new, confirmed case of the virus, with news breaking overnight that the state is now officially COVID-free with the last remaining patient leaving Monash Medical Centre.

However, despite the current virus situation in Victoria, the entire state remains a COVID-19 hotspot in the eyes of the sunshine state.

Parts of New South Wales, including the Greater Sydney area and the entire state of South Australia are also considered hotspots by Queensland, with those seeking to travel over the border subject to varying restrictions.

Until now, Ms Palaszczuk has been promising a decision on the Queensland borders on November 30, but has since indicated that she would give an update on Tuesday following weeks of questioning.

“I actually do think things are looking positive, the most positive I have seen this year, so, look, fingers crossed if it continues that way, our roadmap says December 1. I am very encouraged that it will be a positive outcome for NSW and Victoria,” Ms Palaszczuk told The Age.