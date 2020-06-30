Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed the state borders will be closed to all Victorians and the rules will be ‘strengthened’ from Friday.

“Anyone who has travelled from Victoria, including Queenslanders, will be prevented from entering or will have to quarantine at a hotel at their own expense for two weeks,” Ms Palaszczuk said in a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

“We just can’t risk removing border restrictions for people coming from areas of Victoria right now.”

Furthermore, anyone who wants to enter Queensland will need to declare that they have not travelled through Victoria from July 10. There will be a $4,000 fine for anyone who falsifies the document.

Government officials have stressed they support Victoria while the state faces high numbers of community transmission. Essential workers and officials are on the way.

“Please do not go to Victoria, stay in Queensland,” Ms Palaszczuk said to the public.

