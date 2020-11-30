Victorians will be enjoy free movement across all parts of Australia before Christmas, after Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan flagged that the state would drop its border restrictions with most of Australia.

The news comes on the day that both Queensland and South Australia dropped their long-standing border restrictions with Victoria and the entirety of New South Wales for the first time in months.

Around 6000 people are booked to fly into Brisbane airport today, with numbers expected to keep rising over the coming days.

But it is the WA Premier’s border revelation that is perhaps the most surprising.

Mark McGowan is expected to announce today that travellers from Australia’s two most populous states will be permitted to head west without quarantine at some point before Christmas.

The move would be the first time in almost eight months that people from NSW and Victoria would be permitted to cross the Nullarbor without any restriction or mandatory quarantine period upon entry.

Mr McGowan lauded Victoria’s efforts in quashing the virus’s spread throughout the state, calling Victorians’ efforts “remarkable.

Despite the Christmas lifelines, the state remains unsure about South Australia, with most predicting that WA will keep its borders closed with SA while it monitors the ongoing spread of a cluster.