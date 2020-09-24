One thousand Qantas bar carts packed with booze, Tim Tams and PJs from several 747 aircraft were sold before the planes were retired to the Californian desert.

It took just a couple of hours for all 1000 galley carts to be snapped up on Thursday, making about $1 million for the airline.

Each “pre-loved” metal cart served an average of 2000 Qantas flights, so they’re not in mint condition, which is the whole point of their appeal.

“While we no longer have use for them, they still have life in them, especially for those with an appreciation for aviation collectables and an eye for design,” Qantas executive manager of product and service Phil Capps told Traveller.

“There has been huge demand for Qantas 747 memorabilia and Frequent Flyers have expressed keen interest to convert the bespoke inflight trolley into everything from lamp stands to storage units.”

The half-bar cart $974.70 contained:

40 mini bottles (187ml) of Australian white wine

40 mini bottles (187ml) of Australian red wine

one full-sized bottle of Champagne

one sleeve of Tim Tams

one sleeve of savoury biscuits

one 200g packet of smoked almonds

two Qantas business class amenity kits (featuring ASPAR Travel Essentials skincare products)

a 100% combed cotton Sheridan throw made exclusively for Qantas First Class

two pairs of Qantas Business Class pyjamas – one M/L and L/XL

The full-size carts – containing double the items – went for $1474.70.