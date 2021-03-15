Qantas has announced they will relaunch their service between Melbourne and Newcastle in a bid to boost tourism within Australia.

The route has not been available with the airline in over a decade with 12 direct flights to soon be available per week.

The route will serviced with QantasLink Boeing 717s which have 125 seats.

Newcastle is particularly popular for those wishing to visit the Hunter Valley and Port Stephens area as interest in regional destinations ramps up.

“We know Australians want to travel, so we’ve been looking for opportunities to support new routes where there is demand and help deliver a boost for local business,” QantasLink chief executive John Gissing said.

“These new services will bring more Victorians to Newcastle as well as the Port Stephens region and the world class Hunter Valley wineries.”

