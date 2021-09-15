Qantas has confirmed international travel in 2021 by scheduling flights out of Australia to the UK, US and Asia, Yahoo Finance reports.
Last month, the national carrier’s big cheese Alan Joyce said that he expected flights would resume to some cities “mid-December”.
Now, we have actual dates.
Routes to London, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Singapore have been scheduled to take off exactly a week before Christmas:
December 18, 2021
Sydney-London
Melbourne-London
Sydney-Los Angeles
Sydney-Vancouver
Sydney-Singapore
Melbourne-Singapore
December 19, 2021
Melbourne-Los Angeles
Brisbane-Los Angeles
Sydney-Honolulu
Brisbane-Singapore
Sydney-Tokyo
Sydney-Fiji