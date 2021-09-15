Qantas has confirmed international travel in 2021 by scheduling flights out of Australia to the UK, US and Asia, Yahoo Finance reports.

Last month, the national carrier’s big cheese Alan Joyce said that he expected flights would resume to some cities “mid-December”.

Now, we have actual dates.

Routes to London, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Singapore have been scheduled to take off exactly a week before Christmas:

December 18, 2021

Sydney-London

Melbourne-London

Sydney-Los Angeles

Sydney-Vancouver

Sydney-Singapore

Melbourne-Singapore

December 19, 2021

Melbourne-Los Angeles

Brisbane-Los Angeles

Sydney-Honolulu

Brisbane-Singapore

Sydney-Tokyo

Sydney-Fiji

