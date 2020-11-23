Qantas CEO Alan Joyce has signalled that international travellers wanting to come to Australia will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, once the vaccine becomes widely available.

Mr Joyce told A Current Affair that the airline is looking into changing its terms and conditions for travellers, which would make it mandatory for passengers to prove that they had been immunised against the deadly disease.

“We are looking at changing our terms and conditions to say, for international travellers, that we will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft,” Mr Joyce told A Current Affair.

However, he would not commit to whether or not the aircraft would require the same for domestic travellers, saying that the rules would depend on the ongoing presence of the virus in Australia.

“Whether you need that domestically, we will have to see what happens with COVID-19 in the market.”

Mr Joyce went on to predict that the travel industry is likely to see a vaccination passport become prevalent for those travelling overseas.

