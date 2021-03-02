Qantas have announced a Mystery Flight Adventure series in a bid to boost tourism across the country.

From $737, keen travellers will be able to jump on a plane for a day outing from Sydney, Brisbane or Melbourne and will travel by air to an undisclosed location.

The catch? You won’t know the exact destination until descent!

The itineraries vary from award-winning wineries, tropical island visits, gourmet food and country hospitality.

There will be a “scrumptious” lunch included in the package, and there is also the option to fly business class if you want to enjoy a more premium experience.

The last time Qantas offered mystery flights was in the 1990s so this is the perfect chance to dip into your savings and enjoy this rare opportunity.

There are only 120 spots on each flight so you’ll have to be quick – the flights go on sale at 12PM Thursday March 4. Head here for more information.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dates for each city are:

Brisbane: Saturday March 27

Sydney: Sunday April 18

Melbourne: Saturday May 1

Advertisement

Advertisement