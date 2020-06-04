Qantas and Jetstar will resume regional and interstate flights as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease across Australia.

More than 300 return flights will be back running by the end of June, which is an increase of 10% in flight capacity, compared to levels before the pandemic.

More flights will resume in July dependant on state border restrictions.

The Sydney to Melbourne route on Qantas will increase from five flights a week to 46 flights a week.

On Jetstar, the route will increase from seven fights a week to 21.

Qantas is also commencing flights from Sydney to Byron Bay (Ballina), after the route launch was closed.

The full flight list is below:

