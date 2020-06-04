Qantas and Jetstar will resume regional and interstate flights as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease across Australia.
More than 300 return flights will be back running by the end of June, which is an increase of 10% in flight capacity, compared to levels before the pandemic.
More flights will resume in July dependant on state border restrictions.
The Sydney to Melbourne route on Qantas will increase from five flights a week to 46 flights a week.
On Jetstar, the route will increase from seven fights a week to 21.
Qantas is also commencing flights from Sydney to Byron Bay (Ballina), after the route launch was closed.
The full flight list is below:
|Airline
|Route
|Current weekly return flights
|Weekly return flights by end June
|East coast capitals
|Qantas
|Sydney – Melbourne
|5
|46
|Jetstar
|Sydney – Melbourne
|7
|21
|Qantas
|Sydney – Brisbane
|5
|21
|Jetstar
|Sydney – Brisbane
|7
|9
|Qantas
|Melbourne – Brisbane
|4
|14
|Jetstar
|Melbourne – Brisbane
|3
|5
|East West
|Qantas
|Melbourne – Perth
|7
|7
|Qantas
|Perth – Sydney
|7
|7
|Adelaide
|Qantas
|Adelaide – Melbourne
|0
|3 (route resuming)
|Jetstar
|Adelaide – Melbourne
|7
|7
|Jetstar
|Adelaide – Sydney
|7
|7
|Northern Territory
|Qantas
|Darwin – Alice Springs – Sydney
|2
|2
|Qantas
|Darwin – Brisbane
|2
|2
|Canberra
|Qantas
|Canberra – Sydney
|5
|19
|Qantas
|Canberra – Melbourne
|5
|16
|Qantas
|Canberra – Brisbane
|5
|10
|Tasmania
|Jetstar
|Hobart- Melbourne
|7
|7
|Qantas
|Launceston – Melbourne
|2
|3
|Intra Vic
|Qantas
|Melbourne – Mildura
|2
|6
|Intra SA
|Qantas
|Adelaide – Port Lincoln
|2
|6
|Qantas
|Adelaide – Kingscote
|2
|3
|Qantas
|Adelaide – Whyalla
|2
|3
|Intra NSW/NSW-Vic
|Qantas
|Albury – Sydney
|2
|6
|Qantas
|Armidale – Sydney
|2
|3
|Qantas
|Sydney – Ballina Byron Bay
|0
|4 (new route)
|Jetstar
|Sydney – Ballina Byron Bay
|2
|4
|Jetstar
|Melbourne – Ballina Byron Bay
|0
|3 (route resuming)
|Qantas
|Coffs Harbour – Sydney
|2 (via Port Macquarie)
|6 (direct)
|Qantas
|Dubbo – Sydney
|2
|6
|Qantas
|Lord Howe Island – Sydney
|1
|1
|Qantas
|Moree – Sydney
|0
|3 (route resuming)
|Qantas
|Port Macquarie – Sydney
|2 (via Coffs Harbour)
|6 (direct)
|Qantas
|Sydney – Tamworth
|2
|6
|Qantas
|Sydney – Wagga Wagga
|2
|6
|Jetstar
|Melbourne – Newcastle
|0
|3 (route resuming)
|Intra WA
|Qantas
|Perth – Newman
|2
|10
|Qantas
|Karratha – Perth
|2
|9
|Qantas
|Perth – Port Hedland
|2
(via Paraburdoo)
|9
(direct)
|Qantas
|Broome – Perth
|2
|7
|Qantas
|Kalgoorlie – Perth
|2
|5
|Qantas
|Geraldton – Perth
|2
|3
|Qantas
|Learmonth (Exmouth) – Perth
|2
|3
|Qantas
|Paraburdoo – Perth
|2
(via Port Hedland)
|2
(direct)
|Intra QLD
|Qantas
|Brisbane – Cairns
|0
|6 (route resuming)
|Jetstar
|Brisbane – Cairns
|2
|3
|Qantas
|Brisbane – Townsville
|0
|6 (route resuming)
|Jetstar
|Brisbane – Townsville
|2
|3
|Qantas
|Brisbane – Emerald
|2
|6
|Qantas
|Brisbane – Gladstone
|2
|7
|Qantas
|Brisbane – Hervey Bay
|0
|3 (route resuming)
|Qantas
|Brisbane – Longreach
|3
|3
|Qantas
|Brisbane – Mackay
|3
|10
|Qantas
|Brisbane – Moranbah
|3
|9
|Qantas
|Brisbane – Mount Isa
|2
|5
|Qantas
|Brisbane – Rockhampton
|3
|11
|Qantas
|Brisbane – Roma
|4
|4
|Jetstar
|Brisbane – Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine)
|0
|3 (route resuming)
|Qantas
|Cairns – Horn Island
|2
|3
|Qantas
|Cairns – Townsville
|6
|8
|Qantas
|Cairns – Weipa
|2
|3
|Qantas
|Charleville – Roma
|2
|2
|Qantas
|Mackay – Rockhampton
|2
|5
|Qantas
|Mackay – Townsville
|3
|5
|Qantas
|Townsville – Cloncurry – Mount Isa
|3
|3