Qantas and Jetstar will resume regional and interstate flights as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease across Australia.

More than 300 return flights will be back running by the end of June, which is an increase of 10% in flight capacity, compared to levels before the pandemic.

More flights will resume in July dependant on state border restrictions.

The Sydney to Melbourne route on Qantas will increase from five flights a week to 46 flights a week.

On Jetstar, the route will increase from seven fights a week to 21.

Qantas is also commencing flights from Sydney to Byron Bay (Ballina), after the route launch was closed.

The full flight list is below:

Airline Route Current weekly return flights Weekly return flights by end June
East coast capitals
Qantas Sydney – Melbourne 5 46
Jetstar Sydney – Melbourne 7 21
Qantas Sydney – Brisbane 5 21
Jetstar Sydney – Brisbane 7 9
Qantas Melbourne – Brisbane 4 14
Jetstar Melbourne – Brisbane 3 5
East West
Qantas Melbourne – Perth 7 7
Qantas Perth – Sydney 7 7
Adelaide
Qantas Adelaide – Melbourne 0 3 (route resuming)
Jetstar Adelaide – Melbourne 7 7
Jetstar Adelaide – Sydney 7 7
Northern Territory
Qantas Darwin – Alice Springs – Sydney 2 2
Qantas Darwin – Brisbane 2 2
Canberra
Qantas Canberra – Sydney 5 19
Qantas Canberra – Melbourne 5 16
Qantas Canberra – Brisbane 5 10
Tasmania
Jetstar Hobart- Melbourne 7 7
Qantas Launceston – Melbourne 2 3
Intra Vic
Qantas Melbourne – Mildura 2 6
Intra SA
Qantas Adelaide – Port Lincoln 2 6
Qantas Adelaide – Kingscote 2 3
Qantas Adelaide – Whyalla 2 3
Intra NSW/NSW-Vic
Qantas Albury – Sydney 2 6
Qantas Armidale – Sydney 2 3
Qantas Sydney – Ballina Byron Bay 0 4 (new route)
Jetstar Sydney – Ballina Byron Bay 2 4
Jetstar Melbourne – Ballina Byron Bay 0 3 (route resuming)
Qantas Coffs Harbour – Sydney 2 (via Port Macquarie) 6 (direct)
Qantas Dubbo – Sydney 2 6
Qantas Lord Howe Island – Sydney 1 1
Qantas Moree – Sydney 0 3 (route resuming)
Qantas Port Macquarie – Sydney 2 (via Coffs Harbour) 6 (direct)
Qantas Sydney – Tamworth 2 6
Qantas Sydney – Wagga Wagga 2 6
Jetstar Melbourne – Newcastle 0 3 (route resuming)
Intra WA
Qantas Perth – Newman 2 10
Qantas Karratha – Perth 2 9
Qantas Perth – Port Hedland 2
(via Paraburdoo)		 9
(direct)
Qantas Broome – Perth 2 7
Qantas Kalgoorlie – Perth 2 5
Qantas Geraldton – Perth 2 3
Qantas Learmonth (Exmouth) – Perth 2 3
Qantas Paraburdoo – Perth 2
(via Port Hedland)		 2
(direct)
Intra QLD
Qantas Brisbane – Cairns 0 6 (route resuming)
Jetstar Brisbane – Cairns 2 3
Qantas Brisbane – Townsville 0 6 (route resuming)
Jetstar Brisbane – Townsville 2 3
Qantas Brisbane – Emerald 2 6
Qantas Brisbane – Gladstone 2 7
Qantas Brisbane – Hervey Bay 0 3 (route resuming)
Qantas Brisbane – Longreach 3 3
Qantas Brisbane – Mackay 3 10
Qantas Brisbane – Moranbah 3 9
Qantas Brisbane – Mount Isa 2 5
Qantas Brisbane – Rockhampton 3 11
Qantas Brisbane – Roma 4 4
Jetstar Brisbane – Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) 0 3 (route resuming)
Qantas Cairns – Horn Island 2 3
Qantas Cairns – Townsville 6 8
Qantas Cairns – Weipa 2 3
Qantas Charleville – Roma 2 2
Qantas Mackay – Rockhampton 2 5
Qantas Mackay – Townsville 3 5
Qantas Townsville – Cloncurry – Mount Isa 3 3
