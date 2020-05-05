Carnival Cruise Line has announced that they will restart some of their cruises with fares of less than $60USD ($91AUD) a day after the coronavirus pandemic threatened to shut down the industry.

Eight Carnival cruise ships will depart from the United States starting August 1 with “enhanced operational protocols.”

Prospective travellers will be able to jump onboard from either Galveston in Texas, or Miami or Port Canaveral (Orlando) in Florida. Travel destinations include the Bahamas, Mexico and the Caribbean.

“Any resumption of cruise operations – whenever that may be – is fully dependent on our continued efforts in cooperation with federal, state, local and international government officials,” Carnival said in a statement.

“We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation.

“We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by care for the majority of our guests.”

Carnival has been at the centre of the coronavirus pandemic and is the owner of the infamous Ruby Princess cruise ship, which has been linked to 21 deaths related to the disease. All of its Splendor cruises in Australia from June 19 to August 31 have been cancelled.

